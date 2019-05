- A Dallas businessman is back from a record-breaking dive to the deepest parts of four of the world’s oceans.

Victor Vescovo is head of a venture capital firm. But in his spare time, he climbs mountains and dives deep into the ocean.

He took a submersible down farther than any other human to explore the Puerto Rico Trench in the Atlantic Ocean, the South Sandwich Trench in the Southern Ocean and the Java Trench in the Indian Ocean.

“I think everyone has an instinctive nature to want to explore a little bit. Four years ago, we found out nobody had been to the bottom of four of the world’s oceans. We had the technology to do it. So I thought it would be an interesting adventure and got it done,” he said.

Most recently, Vescovo dived 35,000 feet below the surface to the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean.

“We actually found life at the bottom of the Mariana Trench at 33,000 feet. It was a version of a sea cucumber. Even I was a little surprised. There it was flipping around at the bottom looking for something to eat even though it never sees the light of day,” he said.

He has one more trip planned for the deepest part of the Arctic Ocean – the Molloy Deep.

The expeditions to what explorers call the world’s “Five Deeps” are being recorded for a Discovery Channel series that may air late this year.

LINK: fivedeeps.com