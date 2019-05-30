< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409816894" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409816894" data-article-version="1.0">Congressman Burgess discusses immigration enforcement</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/virtual/web/kdfw/good-day/congressman-burgess-discusses-immigration-enforcement">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:06AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409816894"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:23AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:33AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - A North Texas congressman is back from a trip to the southern border. He calls the situation as bad as he’s ever seen it.</p><p>U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess recently took his ninth trip to the border since 2014. He learned about a flu outbreak in a McCallen detention center that stopped the migrant process for a day. People are arriving in the country already sick, he said.</p><p>Southwest border apprehensions are up sharply this year. From January to April, the number jumped dramatically.</p><p>“It’s a significant amount of money. We take a child in, they stay for 30-60 days. We have to do a background check on the family that they’re going to be placed with. I want that to happen. I don’t want these kids going off where you don’t know who’s going to be taking care of them. The fact of the matter remains, if we just change our asylum laws, if people who arrive from noncontiguous countries who are found to have no credible asylum claim could be sent home within three days, that would end this problem,” Burgess said.</p><p>The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general has repeatedly found conditions poor and ineffective at federal refugee facilities.</p><p>Funding for refugee resettlement runs out on June 5, which he said will add to the crisis.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409674" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/earl-grey-milk-tea-wtapioca" title="Earl Grey Milk Tea w/Tapioca" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earl_Grey_Milk_Tea_with_Tapioca_0_7329941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earl_Grey_Milk_Tea_with_Tapioca_0_7329941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earl_Grey_Milk_Tea_with_Tapioca_0_7329941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earl_Grey_Milk_Tea_with_Tapioca_0_7329941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earl_Grey_Milk_Tea_with_Tapioca_0_7329941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The folks at Fat Straws Bubble Tea Co. share the recipe." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Earl Grey Milk Tea w/Tapioca</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:52AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:11AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The folks at Fat Straws Bubble Tea Co. stopped by Good Day to share one of their favorite recipes. </p><p>Earl Grey Milk Tea w/Tapioca</p><p>Tapioca: Bring 10 cups of water to a boil. Scoop out 2 cups of boiling water into a mixing bowl and add 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Whisk until brown sugar is dissolved. Add 1 cup of uncooked tapioca pearls to the remaining 8 cups of boiling water. Over medium-high heat, cook the tapioca pearls and set a timer for 30 mins. Turn off the heat after the timer has gone off. Stir the cooked tapioca, cover with a lid, and let the tapioca sit for 30 mins. After the timer has gone off, transfer the tapioca to a colander and rinse thoroughly under cold water. Once the tapioca has cooled and been drained, transfer to the brown sugar solution.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/congressman-colin-allred-holds-meeting-with-voters" title="Congressman Colin Allred holds meeting with voters" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/U_S__Rep__Colin_Allred_holds_meeting_wit_0_7322700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/U_S__Rep__Colin_Allred_holds_meeting_wit_0_7322700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/U_S__Rep__Colin_Allred_holds_meeting_wit_0_7322700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/U_S__Rep__Colin_Allred_holds_meeting_wit_0_7322700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/U_S__Rep__Colin_Allred_holds_meeting_wit_0_7322700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Congressman Allred talks to Good Day." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Congressman Colin Allred holds meeting with voters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:24AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Freshman Congressman Colin Allred of Dallas met with voters Tuesday night to explain why he's not -- at least not yet -- calling to impeach President Donald Trump. He joined Good Day Wednesday morning to talk more about the political divide, Boeing's relationship with the FAA, federal spending and sending troops to the Middle East.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/mom-creates-nicu-library-to-help-parents-bond-with-their-newborn" title="Mom creates NICU library to help parents bond with their newborn" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lauren Przybyl reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom creates NICU library to help parents bond with their newborn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:16AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:07AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Babies in a local neonatal intensive care unit are able to hear a good story thanks to a Plano teacher.</p><p>Kylie King created the Once Upon a Story library at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano.</p><p>She came up with the idea after hearing about a similar library in the NICU at another hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/congressman-burgess-discusses-immigration-enforcement" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/S-MICHAEL%20BURGESS%20BORDER%20VISIT_00.00.01.20_1559228944857.png_7329953_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/S-MICHAEL%20BURGESS%20BORDER%20VISIT_00.00.01.20_1559228944857.png_7329953_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/S-MICHAEL%20BURGESS%20BORDER%20VISIT_00.00.01.20_1559228944857.png_7329953_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/S-MICHAEL%20BURGESS%20BORDER%20VISIT_00.00.01.20_1559228944857.png_7329953_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/S-MICHAEL%20BURGESS%20BORDER%20VISIT_00.00.01.20_1559228944857.png_7329953_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Congressman Burgess discusses immigration enforcement</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/good-day/congressman-burgess-discusses-immigration-enforcement" data-title="US Rep. Burgess discusses immigration enforcement" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/police-fake-dea-agents-went-to-pearland-home-claiming-to-have-search-warrant" > <h3>Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home claiming to have search warrant</h3> </a> href="/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas" > <h3>NWS to survey damage from several reported tornadoes in North Texas</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas" data-title="NWS to survey tornado damage in North Texas" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas" addthis:title="NWS to survey tornado damage in North Texas" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father" > <h3>Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father" data-title="Photos of pair suspected of dismembering father" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father" addthis:title="Photos of pair suspected of dismembering father" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/police-fake-dea-agents-went-to-pearland-home-claiming-to-have-search-warrant" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pearland&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home claiming to have search warrant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reported&#x20;tornado&#x20;in&#x20;Kemp&#x20;near&#x20;Cedar&#x20;Creek&#x20;Country&#x20;Club&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Brandon&#x20;Smith&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NWS to survey damage from several reported tornadoes in North Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stephanie&#x20;Ching&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Douglas&#x20;Lomas&#x20;are&#x20;being&#x20;held&#x20;in&#x20;Loundon&#x20;County&#x2c;&#x20;Virgnia&#x20;after&#x20;they&#x20;were&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;death&#x20;of&#x20;Ching&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;father&#x2c;&#x20;Benedict&#x20;Ching&#x20;of&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Loundon&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/quiet-thursdayfor-now-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Quiet Thursday...For Now!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-muddles-waters-over-russia-election-help" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;bids&#x20;farewell&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;troops&#x20;at&#x20;Joint&#x20;Base&#x20;Elmendorf-Richardson&#x2c;&#x20;Friday&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;boards&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;One&#x20;in&#x20;Anchorage&#x2e;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump muddles waters over Russia election help</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> 