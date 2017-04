Children's Hospital Heroes: Rome Henderson Children's Hospital Heroes Children's Hospital Heroes: Rome Henderson It was a life-threatening condition that brought an Austin teenager to Children's Medical Center in Dallas. Now she can thank the doctors and a miracle machine that very few children's hospitals actually have.

April is actually Donate Life Month to encourage Americans to register as organ donors. For more information, visit www.donatelife.net/ndlm/.