Paula Deen is the woman who taught Steve Noviello it is okay to sample the center of a pumpkin pie as long as you cover the hole with whipped cream before your guests arrive. The celebrity chef and author was his guest on Good Day to talk about her Hurricane Harvey benefit next Wednesday night at Legal Draft Beer Company in Arlington.

www.pauladeen.com/the-bag-lady-foundation/

www.pauladeen.com/fundraiser