It’s one thing to have a job and another to be a leader in the workplace.

Author and businessman Stedman Graham is hoping to create more of the latter with his new book, ‘Identity Leadership.’

The book that was released just last week details a foundational shift in business.

Graham believes our current education system is producing followers, not leaders. He urges people to know themselves and take responsibility for their own development.

“If you’re doing the same thing over and over every single day, you’re stuck in a box and you don’t know where you’re going. You don’t know how you’re going to get there. There’s no process for that unless somebody pulls you out of that average system and creates a customized system for you based around your identity and based around who you are,” he said. “Thus you can lead yourself and then lead others.”

LINK: www.stedmangraham.com