Brisket burrito and other leftover brisket ideas

Brisket Burrito from Freebirds
Ingredients: 
12 inch cayenne tortilla 
Spanish rice
Pinto beans 
Brisket
Jack cheese
Corn salsa
Guacamole
BBQ Sauce 
Directions: 
1. Heat tortilla on stove to give it some flexibility 
2. Layer ingredients in the center of your tortilla in following order:
rice, beans, brisket, cheese, corn salsa, guacamole and BBQ sauce 
3. Use left and right side of tortilla to spread fillings evenly in center of tortilla 
4 .Leave one inch on both sides tucked in 
5. Fold the bottom of the tortilla over the top to make a pocket  
6. Use your pinkies to hold in the side as you tuck and roll the burrito, keeping the ingredients secure 
 

