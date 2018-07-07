Brisket burrito and other leftover brisket ideas
Brisket Burrito from Freebirds
Ingredients:
12 inch cayenne tortilla
Spanish rice
Pinto beans
Brisket
Jack cheese
Corn salsa
Guacamole
BBQ Sauce
Directions:
1. Heat tortilla on stove to give it some flexibility
2. Layer ingredients in the center of your tortilla in following order:
rice, beans, brisket, cheese, corn salsa, guacamole and BBQ sauce
3. Use left and right side of tortilla to spread fillings evenly in center of tortilla
4 .Leave one inch on both sides tucked in
5. Fold the bottom of the tortilla over the top to make a pocket
6. Use your pinkies to hold in the side as you tuck and roll the burrito, keeping the ingredients secure