Brisket burrito and other leftover brisket ideas

Brisket Burrito from Freebirds

Ingredients:

12 inch cayenne tortilla

Spanish rice

Pinto beans

Brisket

Jack cheese

Corn salsa

Guacamole

BBQ Sauce

Directions:

1. Heat tortilla on stove to give it some flexibility

2. Layer ingredients in the center of your tortilla in following order:

rice, beans, brisket, cheese, corn salsa, guacamole and BBQ sauce

3. Use left and right side of tortilla to spread fillings evenly in center of tortilla

4 .Leave one inch on both sides tucked in

5. Fold the bottom of the tortilla over the top to make a pocket

6. Use your pinkies to hold in the side as you tuck and roll the burrito, keeping the ingredients secure

