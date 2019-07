- A breakthrough fossil discovery deep inside caves in South Africa is coming to Dallas.

The fossils of these ancient human relatives are considered one of the greatest fossil discoveries of the past half-century.

They will be on display at the Perot Museum for a limited-time exhibit.

Dr. Becca Peixotto joined Good Day live from a cave in South Africa to talk about the discovery.

"We're in a part of South Africa that's known as the Cradle for Human Kind. There are hundreds and hundreds of caves here. By the accident of geology, it's a place where lots of prominent fossils have been preserved in caves and in the rocks. It's a logical place to look," she said.

The fossil exhibit will arrive in Dallas in October.

LINK: perotmuseum.org