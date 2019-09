A pair of North Texas twins is giving back to the less fortunate in South Africa instead of accepting gifts for their bar and mat mitzvahs.

Jack and Emma Yurich decided to raise money for needy children in Kliptown, South Africa. They have already raised $27,000 through fundraisers and donations.

This summer, they traveled to Kliptown where they delivered soccer balls, bicycles, shoes, clothes and toys to a daycare center.