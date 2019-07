Arugula Pear Salad

From Chef Aaron Hubbard, Eno's Pizza Tavern

Ingredients:

▪ 2 oz. Baby Arugula

▪ .5 oz. Crumbled Blue Cheese

▪ .5 oz. Crumbled Prosciutto

▪ 1 oz. Sliced Bartlett Pear

▪ .5 oz. Champagne Vinaigrette (recipe below

▪ Pinch of Fresh Basil

Steps:

1. Toss the greens and vinaigrette in an open bowl.

2. Top with pear, prosciutto and blue cheese.

3. Finish with a pinch of fresh basil.

Note: Pear works great, but apple would work as well.

Champagne Vinaigrette — Ingredients:

▪ 2 oz. Shallot, peeled & chopped

▪ 2.5 oz. Honey

▪ 2 oz. Dijon Mustard

▪ 3 oz. Champagne Vinegar

▪ S&P to taste (pinch of each)

▪ 6 oz. Olive Oil

Steps:

1. Mix shallot, honey, mustard and vinegar. Add a pinch of salt and pepper.

2. Using a hand blender, puree the base and slowly add the oil.

3. Taste and adjust with salt and pepper, a pinch of sugar if needed.