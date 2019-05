Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse, this is not your average ribeye, it’s well-marbled, fire-grilled and made with a ginger-teriyaki marinade, topped with a fire-grilled pineapple to match.

In a medium bowl, mix together teriyaki sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, crushed ginger and minced garlic. Set aside a small portion of the marinade for basting the pineapples and steaks during grilling.

Marinade the ribeye steaks for 4 hours prior to grilling for maximum flavor.