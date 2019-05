- Grapevine is going back to the 80s for the 35th annual Main Street Fest: A Craft Brew Experience.

Music and arcade games from that decade will be featured, and so will the DeLorean time machine, an exact replica of the car from the movie “Back to the Future.”

FOX 4’s Brandon Todd got to visit with Marty McFly and Doc Brown impersonators Friday morning and was treated to a sneak peek of the weekend festival.

Main Street Fest runs through Sunday in Downtown Grapevine.

LINK: GrapevineTexasUSA.com/MainStreetFest