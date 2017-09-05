TMZ: Lil' Wayne, Taylor Swift & Conor McGregor

A couple of singers top Hollywood news this morning. TMZ's Casey Carver talks about what happened to Lil' Wayne. There are photos of him from shows on Friday and Saturday and he looked good. Also, there have been a lot of trademarks filed for Taylor Swift's new album. Finally, UFC lightweight Conor McGregor is on medical suspension for two months following his 10th-round knockout loss to Floyd Mayweather. But no worries. He was spotted partying in Ibiza.