Molly and Polly are looking for forever homes

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Sep 03 2017 08:53AM CDT

Updated: Sep 03 2017 08:53AM CDT

Molly and Polly are looking for forever - Molly and Polly are two-month-old chihuahua sisters looking for a forever home.  You can adopt them from Operation Kindness in Carrollton.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories