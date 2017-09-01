Energy expert discusses gas shortages

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Sep 01 2017 10:22AM CDT

Updated: Sep 01 2017 10:22AM CDT

Is there a gas shortage or not? Fred Sloan is the chief operating officer for Dallas-based fuel distributor TAC Energy. He talks to Tim Ryan about what's been happening.

LINK: tacenergy.com

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories