Spiced Steak Rub from Chamberlain's

Richard Chamberlain from Chamberlain's Steak and Chop House showed off a steak rub that you can use on other proteins and veggies when you cook out on Independence Day.

Chamberlain's Spice Rubbed Ribeye Steaks



Serves 4-6



3- 20 ounce Bone in Ribeye Steaks

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ cup melted butter

Fresh Herbs for basting



Chamberlain's Spice Rub Mixture



2 Tbsp. Smoked Paprika

4 Tbsp. Ancho Chile Powder

1 tsp. Cayenne Pepper

¾ Cup Sea Salt

2 Tbsp. Cumin

2 Tbsp. Sugar

2 Tbsp. Chipotle Chile Powder

1 Tbsp. Dried Oregano

2 Tbsp. Ground Peppercorns

2 Tbsp. English Mustard

2 Tbsp. Dark Brown Sugar

¼ Cup Granulated Garlic



Prepare coals or pre-heat grill to medium high heat. In a mixing bowl, combine all spice rub ingredients. In a separate mixing bowl, place Ribeye steaks, olive oil, and enough spice rub mixture to coat the steaks on all sides. Place steaks over direct heat and cook until well browned. Turn and baste with butter and herbs. Finish steaks to 135 degrees internal temperature for medium rare. Remove to cutting board and allow to rest for several minutes. Baste with herb butter again, slice and serve.



