S-Ankh Rasa and the Sandaga 813 Jazz Band perform on Good Day.

They'll be playing Friday night, June 30, at the Old Mill Inn at Fair Park in Dallas. Parking and concerts are free.

S-Ankh Rasa has written music for Marvin Gaye, Natalie Cole, Stevie Wonder, Debbie Allen & Fame, the Temptations Reunion Tour and Barry White.

