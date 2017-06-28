Prototypes from Consumer Electronics Show are making their way into stores

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 28 2017 03:26PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 03:29PM CDT

Prototypes from this year’s Consumer Electronics Show are ready for retail and are making their way into stores.

Smart Nora
https://www.smartnora.com/?gclid=CPzToM-O2tQCFdq3wAodvXQC_Q

Samsung Frame TV
http://www.samsung.com/us/explore/frame-tv/highlights/?cid=ppc-#theframe

Zipp Speaker
https://www.libratone.com/us?utm_content=s-dc_pcrid_199863619125_pkw_www.libratone.com_pmt_b_&utm_source=google&utm_term=www.libratone.com&utm_campaign=Opt+Search+-+Branded&utm_medium=cpc&gclid=CI6f4feP2tQCFQupaQodr_kEhw

Osmo Mobile
http://amzn.to/2s6Nndp

Instrumments Measuring Device
https://www.instrumments.com

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories