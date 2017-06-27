How to pick a pair of sunglasses that protects your eyes
In honor of National Sunglasses day Good Day looks at how pick a pair of sunglasses that protect your eyes.
Dr. Kayla Gaddis joins the show to discuss.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
In honor of National Sunglasses day Good Day looks at how pick a pair of sunglasses that protect your eyes.
Dr. Kayla Gaddis joins the show to discuss.