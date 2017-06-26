Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere joins Good Day from the U.S. Conference of Mayors
The United States Conference of Mayors is currently being held in Miami.
Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere joins Good Day to discuss the conference.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
The United States Conference of Mayors is currently being held in Miami.
Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere joins Good Day to discuss the conference.