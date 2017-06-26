Texas "Sanctuary City" crackdown goes to court
Texas' "Sanctuary Cities" law goes to court today. Some do not want the law to go into effect.
UNT law professor Brian Owsley joins Good Day to discuss whether or not the new law is constitutional.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Texas' "Sanctuary Cities" law goes to court today. Some do not want the law to go into effect.
UNT law professor Brian Owsley joins Good Day to discuss whether or not the new law is constitutional.