Trends in Diamonds

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 24 2017 09:45AM CDT

Updated: Jun 24 2017 10:02AM CDT

June is one of the busiest months for engagements and if you don't know where to start when you are looking for a ring Diamonds Direct shows you what's trending for future brides.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories