Ed Wallace: 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport

Car critic Ed Wallace reviews the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport. It looks exactly like the Rogue, but it's much smaller with a base price of just over $21,000. The tested model costs about $31,000.

