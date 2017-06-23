Ed Wallace: 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport
Car critic Ed Wallace reviews the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport. It looks exactly like the Rogue, but it's much smaller with a base price of just over $21,000. The tested model costs about $31,000.
