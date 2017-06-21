Edmunds.com reveals best family cars
BEST ECO-FRIENDLY CAR: Chevrolet Bolt EV ($29,995, after $7,500 federal tax credit)
Connect up to seven devices at once and benefit from a Wi-Fi hotspot in this electric car that can travel up to 238 miles on one charge.
Enjoy cavernous cargo capacity, a six-speaker audio system, as well as XM satellite radio and Bluetooth connectivity in this budget vehicle fit for five.
BEST HATCHBACK: Subaru Crosstrek ($21,695)
Change the tunes without taking your eyes off the road in this all-wheel-drive hatchback, equipped with infotainment you can control with voice commands. Extra packages include adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking and more.
With enough trunk space for two strollers, this vehicle offers the room that many families need and comes with a multi-angle rearview camera, keeping safety a top priority.
BEST SEDAN: Hyundai Sonata ($21,950)
This sedan offers a roomy backseat that can hold a trio of teens comfortably, as well as luxury features such as Apple CarPlay and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.
Mazda CX-5 ($24,045) Stay connected with Bluetooth and enjoy the 7-inch infotainment touchscreen in this redesigned crossover, which also offers a top-notch and affordable safety-upgrade package.
Honda CR-V ($24,045) New in this year's hot-selling model are a large storage bin, roomy door pockets and two device-charging ports.
BEST WAGON: Subaru Outback ($25,645)
Designed for off-roading family adventures, this wagon has moved up in luxury features by adding user-friendly touchscreens and plush seating. Upgrade packages offer EyeSight safety features including automated reverse braking.
This minivan brings enhanced style to the category and fits up to eight passengers. Additional features include active noise cancellation for a quiet cabin and the Uconnect infotainment system.
BEST SUV: Toyota Highlander ($30,630)
With a V6 engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, this powerful SUV also includes five charging ports and a safety bundle that includes a collision-avoidance system and pedestrian detection.
Nissan Rogue ($23,820)
Mazda 3 ($17,845)
Mercedes-Benz GLC300 SUV ($39,150)
Hyundai Santa Fe ($30,800)
Honda Odyssey ($29,990)
SOURCE: https://www.edmunds.com/car-news/auto-industry/edmunds-parents-magazine-name-the-10-best-family-cars-of-2017.html