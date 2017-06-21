Edmunds.com reveals best family cars

This year, Parents and Edmunds experts were impressed by these winners for their generous amounts of cargo space, infotainment options and voice-command systems, smartphone connectivity, surround-view cameras, automated emergency braking, and lane- and road departure warning systems.

BEST ECO-FRIENDLY CAR: Chevrolet Bolt EV ($29,995, after $7,500 federal tax credit)

Connect up to seven devices at once and benefit from a Wi-Fi hotspot in this electric car that can travel up to 238 miles on one charge.

Kia Soul ($16,100)Enjoy cavernous cargo capacity, a six-speaker audio system, as well as XM satellite radio and Bluetooth connectivity in this budget vehicle fit for five.

BEST HATCHBACK: Subaru Crosstrek ($21,695)

Change the tunes without taking your eyes off the road in this all-wheel-drive hatchback, equipped with infotainment you can control with voice commands. Extra packages include adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking and more.

Honda Civic ($18,740)With enough trunk space for two strollers, this vehicle offers the room that many families need and comes with a multi-angle rearview camera, keeping safety a top priority.

BEST SEDAN: Hyundai Sonata ($21,950)

This sedan offers a roomy backseat that can hold a trio of teens comfortably, as well as luxury features such as Apple CarPlay and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.

Mazda CX-5 ($24,045) Stay connected with Bluetooth and enjoy the 7-inch infotainment touchscreen in this redesigned crossover, which also offers a top-notch and affordable safety-upgrade package.Honda CR-V ($24,045) New in this year's hot-selling model are a large storage bin, roomy door pockets and two device-charging ports.

BEST WAGON: Subaru Outback ($25,645)

Designed for off-roading family adventures, this wagon has moved up in luxury features by adding user-friendly touchscreens and plush seating. Upgrade packages offer EyeSight safety features including automated reverse braking.

Chrysler Pacifica ($28,595)This minivan brings enhanced style to the category and fits up to eight passengers. Additional features include active noise cancellation for a quiet cabin and the Uconnect infotainment system.

BEST SUV: Toyota Highlander ($30,630)

With a V6 engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, this powerful SUV also includes five charging ports and a safety bundle that includes a collision-avoidance system and pedestrian detection.

The partners also awarded five honorable mention designations to:Nissan Rogue ($23,820)Mazda 3 ($17,845)Mercedes-Benz GLC300 SUV ($39,150)Hyundai Santa Fe ($30,800)Honda Odyssey ($29,990)

SOURCE: https://www.edmunds.com/car-news/auto-industry/edmunds-parents-magazine-name-the-10-best-family-cars-of-2017.html