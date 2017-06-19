SYTYCD's Comfort Fedoke shows off some dance moves
So You Think You Can Dance leaps back into primetime. An all-star with North Texas roots returns to the show and Comfort Fedoke joins Good Day with a preview of the competition.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
So You Think You Can Dance leaps back into primetime. An all-star with North Texas roots returns to the show and Comfort Fedoke joins Good Day with a preview of the competition.