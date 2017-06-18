42 Faith: The Rest of the Jackie Robinson Story
Journalist and new author Ed Henry pulls together never heard before stories about baseball legend Jackie Robinson in his book "42 Faith: The Rest of the Jackie Robinson Story" .
