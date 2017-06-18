Dallas Symphony Orchestra Tribute to John Williams
On June 23, 24, and 25 The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will honor legendary composer John Williams and they stopped by to give us a sneak peak by playing two of his classic movie themes.
