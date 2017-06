Today is World Sea Turtle Day and something special is happening at the Sea Life Aquarium in Grapevine. A Hawksbill sea turtle will be put on display in the ocean tank. Senior aquarist Julie Cody says a Hawksbill sea turtle looks list most other sea turtles but it is critically endangered. This particular on was injured and rescued in the Gulf of Mexico.

