Robert Johnson Tribute Concert

A legendary bluesman is being remembered this weekend with a tribute concert in Dallas.

The concert features performances by Aaron Burton and others playing the works of the great Robert Johnson.

Johnson's music was recorded in Downtown Dallas in 1937 and inspired legends like BB King, Eric Clapton and Keith Richards.

The weekend concert will be held in the same development where the recordings were made.

It starts Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. at Encore Park, near the Dallas Farmers Market. For more information, visit encoreparkdallas.org/events or prekindle.com/promo/id/24898848847617561.