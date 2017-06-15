Ballet Folklorico
Dancers from the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center in the Alamo City join Good Day. They're part of San Antonio's DFW takeover event this weekend at Stonebriar Center in Frisco.
LINK: www.visitsanantonio.com
