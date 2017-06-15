Good Day and the U.S. Open

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 15 2017 07:48AM CDT

Updated: Jun 15 2017 07:48AM CDT

This is what happens when you let the guys from Good Day on the green! You can watch coverage of the U.S. Open on FOX Sports One starting at 10 a.m. and then on FOX 4 at 5 p.m.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories