Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House shares their Ora King Salmon Asparagus with Remesco Sauce recipe which is perfect for a Father's Day Meal .

Ora King Salmon:

Place 12oz Salmon fillet on flat top with clarified butter. Sear to achieved color and temperature. Take off flat top and place on oval plate. Sprinkle Pink Himalayan sea salt and clarified butter to taste and presentation. Garnish with a charred lemon half and a sprig of flat leaf parsley.



Asparagus with Remesco Sauce

Per order:

11oz Asp

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt & Pepper to taste

Take asparagus and place on sheet tray, drizzle with olive oil and salt + pepper. Place sheet tray under broiler and roast off until light color is achieved, roughly 2 mins. Place in walk in immediately to cool.



Remesco Sauce:

Red Bell peppers

Onions

EV Olive Oil

Roasted Garlic

Tomato

Red Wine Vinegar

Lemon Juice

Marcona Almonds

Cumin

Crushed Red Pepper

Turn oven to 450. Place bell peppers, onions and tomatoes with olive oil on a sheet tray and place in oven, Roast for 20mins, flip and roast for an additional 15mins. Place in mixing bowl and cover with plastic wrap and let steam. Remove peppers, peel and discard skin. Place almonds in a blender with all ingredients and blend until smooth.



To pick up for service, heat sauté pan with asparagus to make hot. Place asparagus on plate, ladle sauce over the top and garnish with manchego cheese.

