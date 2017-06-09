Ed Wallace: 2017 Acura MDX Hybrid Electric Crossover

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 09 2017 08:27AM CDT

Updated: Jun 09 2017 08:27AM CDT

Car critic Ed Wallace takes a look at this luxury hybrid electric crossover with a modest premium from the regular gasoline version. The big draw is 26 miles to the gallon in town.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories