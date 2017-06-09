Summer Science: DIY Lava Lamp

Keep your future scientists busy this summer with these do it yourself science projects from the Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco.

DIY Lava Lamp

Clear Jar

Baby Oil

Warm water mixed with paint or food coloring

Effervescent tablets (Alka-Seltzer)

Glitter

Fill a clear jar ¾ with baby oil. In a bowl mix warm water and food coloring. Slowly pour this into the jar. Wait for the two liquids to separate. Finally, add broken pieces of the Alka-Seltzer. As the tablet turns from a solid into a gas, the bubbles take the colored water with it to the surface and pop which releases the gas. The water will then return to the bottom as it is denser than the oil. Glitter can be added to increase the visual effect.

Snowstorm in a Jar: Follow instructions above but substitute white washable paint for the food coloring. The effect is now that of a snow globe causing a snowstorm in the summer!

LINK: www.mindstretchingfun.org