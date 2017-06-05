Bob Marley's 'Exodus' turns 40

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 05 2017 08:53AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 08:53AM CDT

An Emmy award-winning musician is breathing new life into a legendary reggae album. Ziggy Marley joins Good Day to talk about the 40th anniversary of his father's "Exodus."

LINK: www.bobmarley.com

