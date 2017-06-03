Avocado Toast for Brunch
It is brunch season and True Food Kitchen shared a brunch staple- Avocado Toast.
Ingredients:
1 slice of Seeded Grain Bread
2 x 1 ounce pieces of Smoked Gouda
1 tsp Grapeseed Oil
2 Whole Eggs -
¼ tsp Kosher Salt
2 turns peppermill Fresh Ground Black Pepper
2 kitchen spoons Smashed Avocado
1 pinch Black Sesame Seeds -
1 pinch Herb Mix
5 strokes Grana Padano (microplaned)
¼ cup Arugula
¼ Champagne Dressing
Procedures:
1. Toast bread on both sides until toasted and crisp, top with cheese and allow to melt.
2. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet-addeggs, season with salt & pepper and cook sunny side up.
3. Spread avocado evenly across toasted bread, place eggs on top & cut in half on a bias.
4. Place on a rectangle plate then garnish with sesame seeds, herbs & cheese.
5. Toss arugula with dressing and place on & around toast.