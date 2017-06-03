Avocado Toast for Brunch

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 03 2017 10:14AM CDT

Updated: Jun 03 2017 10:34AM CDT

It is brunch season and True Food Kitchen shared a brunch staple- Avocado Toast.

Ingredients:

1 slice of Seeded Grain Bread

2 x 1 ounce pieces of Smoked Gouda 

1 tsp Grapeseed Oil 

2 Whole Eggs -

¼  tsp Kosher Salt

2 turns peppermill Fresh Ground Black Pepper 

2 kitchen spoons Smashed Avocado 

1 pinch Black Sesame Seeds -

1 pinch Herb Mix 

5 strokes Grana Padano (microplaned)

¼ cup Arugula

¼ Champagne Dressing

Procedures:

1. Toast bread on both sides until toasted and crisp, top with cheese and allow to melt.

2. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet-addeggs, season with salt & pepper and cook sunny side up.

3. Spread avocado evenly across toasted bread, place eggs on top & cut in half on a bias.

4. Place on a rectangle plate then garnish with sesame seeds, herbs & cheese.

5. Toss arugula with dressing and place on & around toast.

