Avocado Toast for Brunch

It is brunch season and True Food Kitchen shared a brunch staple- Avocado Toast.

Ingredients:

1 slice of Seeded Grain Bread

2 x 1 ounce pieces of Smoked Gouda

1 tsp Grapeseed Oil

2 Whole Eggs -

¼ tsp Kosher Salt

2 turns peppermill Fresh Ground Black Pepper

2 kitchen spoons Smashed Avocado

1 pinch Black Sesame Seeds -

1 pinch Herb Mix

5 strokes Grana Padano (microplaned)

¼ cup Arugula

¼ Champagne Dressing

Procedures:

1. Toast bread on both sides until toasted and crisp, top with cheese and allow to melt.

2. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet-addeggs, season with salt & pepper and cook sunny side up.

3. Spread avocado evenly across toasted bread, place eggs on top & cut in half on a bias.

4. Place on a rectangle plate then garnish with sesame seeds, herbs & cheese.

5. Toss arugula with dressing and place on & around toast.