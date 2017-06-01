Indianapolis Winner Takuma Sato
A history-making race car driver stops by Good Day to talk about the upcoming Indy-car race at the Texas Motor Speedway. Takuma Sato also talks to Tim Ryan about his Indianapolis 500 win.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
A history-making race car driver stops by Good Day to talk about the upcoming Indy-car race at the Texas Motor Speedway. Takuma Sato also talks to Tim Ryan about his Indianapolis 500 win.