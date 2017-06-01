Indianapolis Winner Takuma Sato

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 01 2017 10:24AM CDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 10:24AM CDT

A history-making race car driver stops by Good Day to talk about the upcoming Indy-car race at the Texas Motor Speedway. Takuma Sato also talks to Tim Ryan about his Indianapolis 500 win.

