Mark Davis: Tiger Woods, Kathy Griffin & More

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 01 2017 09:52AM CDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 09:52AM CDT

A comedian says she went too far with a controversial video. Now she's out of a job. Good Day talks to Mark Davis about the president's response to Kathy Giffin and Tiger Woods' arrest video.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories