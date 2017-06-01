Mark Davis: Tiger Woods, Kathy Griffin & More
A comedian says she went too far with a controversial video. Now she's out of a job. Good Day talks to Mark Davis about the president's response to Kathy Giffin and Tiger Woods' arrest video.
