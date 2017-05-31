Chef Gordon Ramsey hosts 'The F Word'

Mild-mannered celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay takes over prime time on FOX 4. He's returning Wednesday for season eight of Masterchef and then he debuts another cooking show called "The F Word."

The F stands for fun, food, family, and fitness. Two teams prepare for very important people while trying to impress Chef Ramsey.

LINK: www.fox.com/the-f-word



FOX Summer Pop-Up Experience

FOX celebrates its summer lineup with a fun pop-up experience during which fans can play along with BEAT SHAZAM, get relationship advice from LOVE CONNECTION’s Andy Cohen and take away a fun snack from THE F WORD!

WHEN: Sunday, June 4th

WHERE: Klyde Warren Park in Dallas

TIME: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

BEAT SHAZAM: Experience the fun of BEAT SHAZAM and take a turn trying to guess songs faster than the Shazam app! This interactive gameplay experience will include several rounds of play. Those who

answer questions correctly will receive a BEAT SHAZAM-branded takeaway.

LOVE CONNECTION: Try out a customized Andy Cohen “Zoltar” machine from which Andy offers relationship advice! Fans will choose to “Make a Love Connection” or “Maintain a Love Connection” and will receive a few wise words from Andy, as well as a printed takeaway ticket/fortune.

THE F WORD: Stop by a snack cart offering F-shaped frosted cookies to promote the May 31 premiere of THE F WORD! Fans must engage with either the BEAT SHAZAM or LOVE CONNECTION activities to receive a takeaway.

AMERICAN GRIT: Here you'll find more giveaways (branded water bottles and John Cena paper fans) to promote the June 11 premiere of AMERICAN GRIT. Fans must engage with either the BEAT SHAZAM or LOVE CONNECTION activities to receive a takeaway.