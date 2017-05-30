TMZ: Tiger Woods Arrested

TMZ's Harvey Levin reports on a golfer's apology and a revenge campaign.

Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence around 3 a.m. on Memorial Day. But he said he was not drunk. He blamed his medication for his behavior.

His girlfriend Kristin Smith, the former wife of Dallas Cowboys safety Gerald Sensabough, was reportedly shopping at Neiman Marcus in Dallas when it happened. Several eyewitnesses said she said, "I knew it. I knew it." She began crying, bought $5,000 worth of merchandise and then left.

Meanwhile, reality star Scott Disick may be on a revenge campaign against his ex Kourtney Kardashian. He's been spotted with several women in France.

Kourtney is now dating a 23-year-old model. The Kardashians say they're done with him and Kourtney will not let him see their three children until he proves he's sober.