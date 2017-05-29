The Quebe Sisters

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: May 29 2017 09:46AM CDT

Updated: May 29 2017 09:47AM CDT

The Quebe Sisters stopped by Good Day for performance ahead of their upcoming show.

You can see them in Plano Thursday night, June 1.  The show is at 8 p.m. at the Courtyard Theatre.

Find a link to the band's website here.

 

