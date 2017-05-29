Psychologist explains how to start your day off right

If your day is already off to a rough start, here's some expert advice on making things better.

Clinical psychologist Kevin Gilliland is the author of the book, "Struggle well, live well: 60 ways to navigate life's good, bad and in-between."

Monday he shared tips on Good Day on how to make sure your day starts right.

A lot of us wake up with a cell phone alarm these days, but Gilliland says picking up that phone is not the way to start your day.

He also recommends: Setting a daily mantra, addressing anxiety, starting a new routine and commit to it, and creating a quiet space in your home.

Find a link to the new book and his website here.