This snuggly pitbull/beagle mix named Bailey is ready for her forever home!



Hours of Operation Monday, Wednesday, Thursday - 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Friday, Saturday, Sunday - 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Tuesday - Closed Operation Kindness

3201 Earhart Dr

Carrollton, TX 75006

972-418-PAWS (7297)