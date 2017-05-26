SummerFest begins at Gaylord Texan
Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the summer. This morning Dan Godwin kicks back with some family fun at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine. The 14th annual SummerFest event runs through Sept. 4.
