SummerFest begins at Gaylord Texan

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: May 26 2017 09:51AM CDT

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the summer. This morning Dan Godwin kicks back with some family fun at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine. The 14th annual SummerFest event runs through Sept. 4.

