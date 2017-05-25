Jamie Foxx hosts new show 'Beat Shazam'

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: May 25 2017 10:55AM CDT

Updated: May 25 2017 10:55AM CDT

It's "Name that Tune for the smartphone generation. Good Day talks to Oscar winner Jamie Foxx about the new game show and his host debut.

LINK: www.fox.com/beat-shazam

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories