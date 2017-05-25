Dallas mayor's summer reading program begins

Health experts believe kids who read during summer keep the skills they've learned all school year. And they are better prepared when school starts back in the fall. But getting your kids to read might not be easy. The Dallas Mayor's Summer Reading Challenge hopes to make it fun and an easier task. Dallas Public Library's youth services administrator Melissa Dease stops by Good Day to talk about why reading is so important and how kids can get involved.

LINK: dallaslibrary2.org/childrensCenter/summerReadingProgram/