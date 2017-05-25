Texas Tribune's Alana Rocha explains the latest on the 'Bathroom Bill'
Some frustrated members of the Texas House tried to shame the Senate into action. House members are upset that the Senate's Republican leaders are holding bills hostage. The Senate has not acted on any of the 58 bills it received from the House this season.
Alana Rocha covers the Legislature for the Texas Tribune. She says it's like watching two middle school boys -- the Lieutenant Governor and the Speaker of the House -- squaring off in the school yard.