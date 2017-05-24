Circus 1903
Elephants and the circus are not completely gone. Ringmaster David Williamson stops by Good Day to talk about the golden age of the circus and the Circus 1903 show going on now at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Elephants and the circus are not completely gone. Ringmaster David Williamson stops by Good Day to talk about the golden age of the circus and the Circus 1903 show going on now at the Music Hall at Fair Park.