Circus 1903

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: May 24 2017 09:58AM CDT

Updated: May 24 2017 09:58AM CDT

Elephants and the circus are not completely gone. Ringmaster David Williamson stops by Good Day to talk about the golden age of the circus and the Circus 1903 show going on now at the Music Hall at Fair Park. 

LINK: www.DallasSummerMusicals.org

