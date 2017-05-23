TMZ: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert kills 22

Details about the deadly terror attack at a pop concert in Manchester are still coming in. The explosion happened at the end of the Ariana Grande concert just as many parents were picking up their children.

The singer was obviously very shaken by it all. She canceled her tour. TMZ's Harvey Levin talks about how she'll move on. It's such a difficult and delicate situation. Also, he talks about how it could impact other performers and concert venues around the world.