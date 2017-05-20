Spring Bowls Good Day Spring Bowls Eatzi's Director of Food & Beverage, Jim Dunleavy, shows us how to they came up with the idea for their new Spring Bowls.

Eatzi's Director of Food & Beverage, Jim Dunleavy, shows us how to they came up with the idea for their new Spring Bowls.

Tuna Bowl makes 2 bowls



Seared Tuna

8 oz #1 Ahi Tuna

½ tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Black Pepper

2 Tblsp White Sesame Seeds

2 Tblsp Black Sesame Seeds

Oil to sear

PREPARATION:

1. Season tuna with salt and pepper

2. Combine and mix the sesame seeds in a bowl

3. Roll tuna in the seeds to evenly coat all sides

4. Heat the oil in a sauté pan over high heat

5. Sear the tuna quickly on all sides; 45 seconds to 1 minute per side

6. Slice tuna into ¼ inch thick slices



Miso Vinaigrette

1/3 zest and juice of an orange

2/3 zest and juice of a lime

1/3 cup white miso paste

1/3 tbl fresh grated ginger

1/6 cup water

1/4 cup sesame oil

1/3 tbl fresh minced basil



PREPARATION:

1. Whisk together all ingredients

Soba Noodles

Cook noodles according to package directions

Build for Bowl

14 oz Cooked Soba Noodle

8 oz Edamame

¼ of a small Watermelon Radish, julienned

4 Brussel's Sprouts; peel the leaves

1 cup Miso Vinaigrette

4 oz Sesame Seared Tuna

2 tsp Green Onions, bias slice 1/8"



PREPARATION:

1. Place noodles in a large stainless steel bowl

2. Add the dressing, edamame, Brussels and watermelon radish

3. Toss well to combine

4. Portion into your serving bowls

5. Arrange the tuna slices on the noodles and garnish with the onions