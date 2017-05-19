Musical Guest: Bowling for Soup

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 19 2017 10:16AM CDT

Updated:May 19 2017 10:16AM CDT

More than 100 musicians will perform at the Wildflower Arts and Music Festival in Richardson this weekend including Bowling for Soup. The popular band from the 90s is a big draw for the festival at Galatyn Park.

LINKS:
www.wildflowerfestival.com
www.bowlingforsoup.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories